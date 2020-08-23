Cagayan charity volunteer for indigenous kids finalist in HK tilt

A charity volunteer in this province has been named finalist in the 2020 Volunteer Movement Award, which is annually being awarded by the Social Welfare Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Herson Raquinio, Project Lapis organizer, was bronze awardee for the individual volunteer award last year in the same organization.

On Saturday, Raquinio said he received an e-mail communication that he was named a finalist anew.

“This is for the indigenous people. It has always been for them…I am unable to find the appropriate words to properly express the immense feeling of gratitude. Since I am at loss for words, it might be best to simply express my appreciation with a sincere and profound thank you,” he said.

Each year, gold, silver and bronze awards are given to committed individuals or groups to encourage volunteerism and recognizing their committed services in passing on love and care in the community.

Raquinio reestablished his Project Lapis program and distributed school supplies and snacks to 130 indigenous children in far-flung Mabuno village in Gattaran, Cagayan from August 17 to 21.

He also joined police, medical workers, soldiers and educators in giving relief packs to villagers and initiating a medical-dental mission on “Bayanihan sa Barangay” in the village.

Aside from school supplies from the Project Lapis, villagers also received relief packs, used clothes, books, free haircut, free medical consultation and medicines, and circumcision. Tree-planting and beautification drives were also conducted.

Last month, Raquinio’s project also teamed up with police to give 300 Agta villagers free school supplies, snacks and relief packs in Sitio Panao, Tabac, Buguey, Cagayan.

Source: Philippines News Agency