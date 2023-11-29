CAFGU Member Fatally Shot in North Cotabato Public School

North Cotabato, Philippines - A member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was fatally shot by unidentified assailants inside a public school in Barangay Ginatilan on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by police authorities. Major Arvin John Cambang, the Pikit municipal police chief, identified the victim as John Rey Cabuga, a 21-year-old Grade 11 student at Datu Dalandag National High School annex and an active CAFGU member.

According to Philippines News Agency, Cambang stated that Cabuga was performing repair work on the school campus, near a covered court-cum-classroom, when the attack occurred around 11 a.m. The assailants, reportedly two gunmen, immediately fled the scene on a motorbike following the shooting. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, with no immediate suspects or motives identified.

This incident adds to a series of violent occurrences in the area, with four other shooting incidents reported in the town this month alone. The local police are intensifying their efforts to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents and students in the community.