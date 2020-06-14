Cabinet execs expect e-commerce to flourish amid pandemic

Two Cabinet officials have expressed confidence that e-commerce in the country will “continue to grow” and help the economy recover from over two months of strict quarantine protocols.

In an interview over Radyo Pilipinas on Friday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said he expects e-commerce transactions in the country to go up to about 80 percent of future transactions from the current 10 percent.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the country has started embracing digitization which has helped improve delivery of services and online purchases of products, food, and other basic needs.

Lopez agreed with Andanar, and expressed support for the growth in online businesses.

He said the DTI has launched a weekly webinar titled Making Your Business Digital which encourages and teaches sellers to take their business to e-commerce platforms.

“Ngayon nagbubukas na ang mga negosyo, sila po ay tinutulungan lalo dito sa pagbibigay ng kaalaman sa e-commerce at lumakas ang kanilang negosyo (Now that businesses are starting to reopen, we are helping them learn more about e-commerce to further strengthen their businesses),” he said.

He also said the department has put in place measures to ensure consumer protection.

“Sisiguraduhin po na iyong produktong ini-expect mo na binili mo ay ito po iyong the same specs, quality na as indicated in the online selling (You have to make sure that the products bought have the same specs and quality as indicated online),” he said.

Customers with complaints can call the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) hotline at 1384, he added.

Lopez reminded online sellers to indicate the price tag just how it is done in groceries and convenience stores.

“We make sure that the products being sold online will have the prices indicated,” he said.

Since businesses are now allowed to open their physical stores, he also reminded businesses to prioritize the continued observance of minimum safety standards.

“Ang pinakaimportante ho para puwede hong magsabay iyang pagtingin natin sa health protection and opening of the economy, number one ho iyong minimum health protocol (It is most important that we can balance observing health protection and the opening of the economy but minimum health protocol will always be the first priority),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency