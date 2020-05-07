Cabinet execs asked to assign personnel to assist in swab centers

Malacañang is asking Cabinet members to each assign at least 100 personnel to assist in the four mega swabbing centers in the Philippines.

A May 5 memorandum issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea sought for additional personnel following the request of Presidential Peace Adviser and National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. for assistance in providing personnel that may be assigned to the four mega swabbing centers.

These swabbing centers, the Palacio de Maynila, the Philippine Arena, Mall of Asia, and Enderun tent, can run about 5,000 tests per day.

“…The Cabinet are hereby directed to each submit to the Office of the President, within 24 hours from the issuance of this memorandum, a list of at least 100 personnel, who shall be assigned as encoders or barcoders in the abovementioned centers, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations,” the memorandum read.

It further noted that such list shall conform to the attached template and may include personnel from the respective departments or offices, including attached agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, and government financial institutions.

“The abovementioned personnel shall be given the necessary trainings, protective medical equipment, accommodation, food, and transportation to and from the mega swabbing centers,” the memo read.

All personnel will also be granted a Covid-19 hazard pay of PHP500 per day and/or special risk allowance (SRA) which will be prorated based on the number of days they report for work.

Last Tuesday, National Policy Against Covid-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon said the government will call on medical professionals, medical students, and government employees to help in manning the swabbing centers that the government will put up under its “Test, Trace, Treat” or T3 Program.

Under the T3 program, the government also eyes to operate a total of 78 laboratory testing centers by end-May.

The T3 program also aims to create a capacity of 30,000 daily testing by the end of May.

Dizon assured that there will be enough swabbing booths and protective personal equipment (PPE) to keep all volunteers protected from possible infection.

Dizon is also the T3 czar, Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects, and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer.

There are currently 1,888 health workers infected with Covid-19, 403 workers have recovered while 34 have died, the Department of Health (DOH) said as of Thursday (May 7).

Health workers now account for 18.23 percent of the total Covid-19 cases in the country at 10,343 or about one health worker for every five infected people. ( Source: Philippines News Agency