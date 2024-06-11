CABINET COMMITTEE AGREES TO PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO DRUG DEPENDANTS ACT – AHMAD ZAHID

KUALA LUMPUR, The Special Cabinet Committee on Combating Drug Abuse today agreed to the proposed recommendations and amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who chaired the meeting, said the amendments prioritised those seeking treatment and rehabilitation. Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, stated that the meeting thoroughly discussed several important matters, particularly the amendments to Section 8 of the Act, which pertained to the voluntary treatment and rehabilitation of drug dependants or abusers. "This matter will be brought to the Cabinet meeting before being tabled in Parliament," he said in a Facebook post today. According to Ahmad Zahid, the meeting was held following the Cabinet's decision on April 30 to establish a Special Committee involving the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health to discuss the proposed amendments to the Act. "Hopefully, the ef forts of both ministries in managing the issue of drug treatment and rehabilitation will yield the best benefits," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency