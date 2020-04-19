Cabanatuan imposes longer curfew, stricter use of Q-pass

The city government here will enforce longer curfew hours and stricter use of home quarantine passes (HQP) starting on Monday, 10 days before the lapse of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid- 19).

Residents who were previously banned from going out of their residences from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will now be disallowed from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. as per Ordinance 026-2020 passed by the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Friday.

The ordinance which provides for the continued implementation of strict home quarantine in the city’s 89 villages, also limited to single use the home quarantine pass for residents going out to buy food and medicine and other essential activities. After use, the HQP will be surrendered to the checkpoint established in the villages.

Each village has two designated market days a week.

Businesses authorized to operate are mandated to close at 4 p.m. These include food establishments, water refilling stations, banks and other financing institutions, health services, supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores and sari-sari-stores selling basic commodities, dealers or retailers of agricultural products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other petroleum products, medical and veterinary supplies, manufacturing and processing plants of basic food products and medicines, funeral parlors, veterinary clinics, delivery services of cargoes and parcels, and gasoline stations.

It is also mandatory for everyone to wear face mask at all times in public places and barangay checkpoints shall always have village officials and barangay emergency health team members.

Any violator shall face imprisonment of not more than six months and fine of not more than PHP2,500.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 15 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city, 30 suspected cases and 19 probable cases. Source: Philipines News Agency