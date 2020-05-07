Cabanatuan City to complete SAP distribution in 2 more days

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) needs two more days, or until Saturday, to finish the distribution of the cash assistance to over 60,000 beneficiaries here, an official said Thursday.

Helen Bagasao, CSWDO chief, said they are presently attending to recipients of the PHP6,500 per family Social Amelioration Program (SAP) benefit in the six remaining villages in this city.

This city, the trade and education center of Nueva Ecija, has 89 villages.

“May deadline kami sa DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) e so tinatapos ko na lang yung last deadline namin (We have a deadline from DILG. So, we are finishing our last deadline),” Bagasao said.

She said they had to do the payout simultaneously in the villages and at the city hall in an effort to beat the deadline and be ready for the second tranche of the distribution.

Like in other places, she said, the distribution has been marred with glitches such as the inclusion of some names of disqualified residents in the lists.

“We are trying to solve in the best way that we can but katulad ngayon may kausap kami dito na nagi-insist na i-include sila, gumagamit ng mga koneksiyon (like today, I am talking to someone who is insisting on being included, they are using connections). But we cannot do anything. We must stick to the guidelines,” Bagasao said.

As of May 5, at least 14 municipalities and one city in Nueva Ecija have completed the distribution, according to the DILG.

Nueva Ecija has 27 towns and five cities.

Source: Philippines News Agency