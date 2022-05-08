﻿Cabanatuan bishop asks faithful to pray for clean elections

Masses will be celebrated in parishes within the Diocese of Cabanatuan here on election day for faithful to attend before casting their votes, and the churches will be open for the whole day to everyone who would want to pray after voting.

In a letter, Bishop Sorfonio Bancud asked Apostolado ng Panalangin, Adoracion Nocturna Filipina, and other lay associations and religious movements (LARM) to lead in praying until the election results are out.

“Lubhang napakahalaga ng gawaing politikal na ito sapagkat tayo ay nasa isang maselang yugto ng ating kasaysayan (This political activity is very important because we are in a delicate chapter of our history),” Bancud said in his letter dated May 6, 2022.

He said the election is not only a simple choice of the candidates “whom we think are worthy to serve our nation but also a demonstration of our conviction for truth, honesty, and goodness against dishonesty, violence, and wickedness.”

“Kaya naman, dapat lakipan ang gawaing ito ng taimtim na panalangin at paghingi ng paggabay mula ating Poong Maykapal (Therefore, this election process should be accompanied by sincere prayer and a request for guidance from our Almighty),” he added.

Bancud encouraged the faithful, led by their respective parish priests, to set a period of prayer for clean, credible, truthful, peaceful, safe, and fair elections.

A Holy Hour for elections was held on May 6, the first Friday of the month, while May 7 was for community prayer.

“Ang pagdiriwang naman natin ng Linggo ng Mabuting Pastol ngayon Mayo 8 ay nag-aanyaya rin sa atin na hindi lamang ipagdasal ang pagyabong ng bokasyon sa pagpapari at pagkarelihiyoso sa Simbahan, kundi upang pagkalooban tayo ng Diyos ng mga mabubuting pastol na mangangalaga sa ating bayang Pilipinas (Our celebration for Good Shepherd Sunday this May 8 also invites us not only to pray to flourish our vocation for priesthood and religiosity but also for God to grant us good shepherds to protect our country),” Bancud said.

He also asked for prayers for those who will be elected.

