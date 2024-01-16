CAB lowers fuel surcharge for February

MANILA: Fuel surcharge applicable for the entire February has been lowered from Level 6 to Level 5. Under Level 5, the fuel surcharge for domestic flights could range from PHP151 to PHP542, and from PHP498.03 to PHP3,703.11 for international flights, depending on the distance. In an advisory signed on Jan. 15, Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla said airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge must file their application with his office on or before the effectivity period. The application conversion rate is USD1 is to PHP55.64. "We hope this encourages our passengers to confidently pursue their travel plans as we enter the new year. Cebu Pacific (CEB) looks forward to flying more people to their top destinations with our low fares and seat sales," CEB president Xander Lao said when sought for a comment. Lao added that the Gokongwei-led airline will offer more affordable flights with the decrease in fuel surcharge. Another low-cost carrier, AirAsia Philippines, also welcomed the announcement. "While aviation fuel prices remain volatile, the adjustment in fuel surcharge cost comes in very timely with many Philippine festivals happening from its period of implementation," AirAsia Philippines spokesperson Steve Dailisan said in a statement. He added AirAsia is currently offering a one-way base fare of as low as PHP68 for all domestic destinations to further stir the demand. Source: Philippines News Agency