CAAP confirms wreckage found in Isabela is RPC1174

MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed on Thursday night that the wreckage found in Isabela province earlier in the day is the RPC1174 aircraft that has been missing since Jan. 24. The wreckage of a Cessna 206 plane was found before noon by several Dumagat tribe members and teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Barangay Ditarum, Divilacan town. "The Incident Management Team in the area said that all six victims will be retrieved and may take some time to bring them either to Divilacan or Maconacon then to Cauayan, Isabela due to environmental and weather conditions," the CAAP statement read. It added that CAAP's Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board will proceed with its investigation. The plane left the Cauayan Airport at 2:15 p.m. last Jan. 24. The aircraft bound for Maconacon Airport was last contacted by the air traffic controller at 2:19 p.m. that day while at the vicinity of Naguilian Bridge in Isabela.

Source: Philippines News Agency