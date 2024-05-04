KUALA LUMPUR, The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has confirmed that a Cessna 172N Skyhawk aircraft with the registration number 9M-ADA crashed near Felda Gunung Besout, Sungkai, Perak today. The plane with two survivors onboard and operated by Layang Layang Flying Academy, took off from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh, at 7.54 am, and the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) received its last transmission over Slim River at 9.35 am. CAAM chief executive officer, Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said due action was taken by the Duty Controller when the aircraft failed to make a position report over Bidor. 'The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARCC) at the KLATCC was activated at 10.15 am upon receiving information on the crash for the coordination of rescue operations and both persons were rescued,' he said in a statement today. He added that further investigation would be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Transport, in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016. According to Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, the flight instructor and trainee of the training aircraft have been identified as Captain Shahrul Imran Surea, 26, and Ho Jia Lee, 20. Shahrul Imran, who lives in Jalan Jelatek Kuala Lumpur, is suspected of having a broken right leg while Ho, who lives in Lahat Perak, has swelling on the right side of her face. Source: BERNAMA News Agency