CA okays appointments of 30 senior Armed Forces of the Philippines officials

The Commission on Appointments (CA) approved on Wednesday the ad interim appointments and nominations of 30 senior generals, flag-officers, and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

This took place at the Senate compound in Pasay City, said Armed Forces of the Philippines public affairs office chief, Navy Captain Jonathan Zata, in a press statement.

Brig. Gen. William N. Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Infantry Division, got the CA nod for his nomination to Major General.

The CA’s Committee on National Defense also deliberated on and recommended for the approval of the ad interim appointments of Major Gen. Fernyl G. Buca, Commodore Roy Vincent T. Trinidad, Commodore Alfonso F. Torres Jr., Brig. Gen. Leonel M. Nicolas, and Brig. Gen. Zosimo A. Oliveros.

Also confirmed were the promotions of Philippine Army Colonels Darius M. Resuello, Edgar G. Mangabay, Cesar J. Conte Jr., Virgilio C. Hamos Jr., Darwin F. Hernandez, Rhenante M. Salvador, Edwin M. Paredes, Christopher M. Diaz, Palmer M. Parungao, Emerito D. Pineda, Arnel B. Cabugon, Sofronio G. Abadier Jr., Marieto R. Pizana, and Eugenio E. Garcia.

Meanwhile, Philippine Air Force Colonel Arthur B. Balunes; Navy Captains Ferdinand P. Gloria and Federico M. Alcantara; and Marine Colonels Ramil B. Densing and Jessie Jovette B. Cerbo likewise secured the CA approval.

Also confirmed were Colonels Nelson V. Posadas, Judith T. Espejo, and Reynaldo V. Capuz from the Medical Corps; Colonel Ashraf A. Chio from the Medical and Administrative Corps; and Colonel Vener C. Malabanan III from the Judge Advocate General Service.

The CA, chaired by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, found the Armed Forces of the Philippines officers all qualified for the ranks given to them, upon the recommendation of Rep. Luis A. Ferrer IV, Chairman of the CA National Defense Committee.

It previously confirmed the ad interim appointments and promotions of 30 Armed Forces of the Philippines senior officers on October 7.

This included the nomination of Major Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo B. Burgos Jr., Commander of Northern Luzon Command to the rank of lieutenant general.

“Promotions in the Armed Forces of the Philippines signify its longstanding commitment towards fortifying professionalism which contributes to the effective and efficient performance of its mandate. The Armed Forces of the Philippines is grateful for the trust and support of the Commission on Appointments to our members who took on higher responsibilities in serving our country as they rise through the military ranks,” Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay said.

Source: Philippines News Agency