﻿CA affirms P3-M damages for heirs of victim in 2010 bus collision

The Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the decision of a local court in Cagayan finding a bus company liable for over PHP3 million in damages over a highway accident that killed a police officer in May 2010.

In a 10-page decision dated February 23 written by Associate Justice Ronaldo Roberto Martin and published online this week, the CA’s Sixth Division affirmed the 2019 ruling of the Tuguegarao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 against G.V. Florida Transport, Inc. with interest.

The case arose from an accident arising from a collision in the early morning of May 17, 2010 along the national highway in Barangay Darapidap, Aritao Nueva Ecija between a Florida passenger bus and a Toyota Revo with then Police Supt. Teodorico Danao and Police Officer 1 (PO1) Reginald Ramos onboard.

The officers were on their way to the Police Regional Office (PRO) 1 in San Fernando City, La Union when the bus with plate number AVC 247 coming from the opposite direction hit them, causing Teodorico’s death and injuries to Ramos.

The bus company sought the dismissal of the civil case, citing that the criminal charge initiated against its driver, Artemio Roldan, had been dismissed in 2017 by another court, the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Aritao-Sta. Fe in Nueva Vizcaya.

The bus company argued that the acquittal of Roldan, who died a year later, absolved them of liability as an employer.

In ruling against the bus firm, the CA noted that upon verification with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), it turned out that the bus was not registered under Florida’s name but under F. Franco Trans. Co. with an approved route of Batac to Manila via Ilocos Norte and whose franchise had expired in 2009.

The court, in holding the bus liable, ruled that the bus company’s use of the bus registered in the name of another transport company whose franchise had long expired “is a clear violation of existing traffic rules and regulations,” and also noted that the bus was plying outside of its authorized route.

“Had appellant (bus company) not allowed the said Florida bus to operate, the vehicular accident could have been otherwise avoided. Appellant’s violation of existing traffic rules and regulations was, therefore, the proximate cause of the injury or that it substantially contributed to the vehicular accident, such that, it is liable for damages for Teodorico’s death,” the CA said.

The tribunal, however, said the heirs of Danao could no longer question the original RTC ruling which said the bus company was liable for only half of the more than PHP6 million in damages even if the lower court’s basis for the reduced judgment was disproven.

The RTC had halved the original PHP6 million damages judgment following the bus company’s claim that Teodorico was also at fault and was also in violation of traffic laws with supposed discrepancies in the registry of the vehicle he was using. The bus firm’s claim was later proven untrue.

“Not having filed an appeal, appellees (Danao) may not seek a modification of the assailed (original RTC) judgment,” the CA said.

The bus company had claimed that the plate number used by the deceased officer was not registered to a Toyota Revo but a Toyota Corolla Altis under the name of Orix Metro Leasing.

Verification with the Land Transportation Office later showed that the plate number XPD 547 is not a Toyota Corolla Altis but was indeed a Toyota Revo whose registered owner is one Antonino N. Marzan, Jr. from whom Danao purchased the car a year before the accident.

“Hence, there is no merit in appellant (bus company)’s contention that the parties are in pari delicto (both at fault), the CA said.

Associate Justices Ramon Garcia and Jennifer Joy Chua Ong concurred in the decision.

