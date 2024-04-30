CEBU: Solo parents should register for their identification cards through their local government units for faster and easier processing of their benefits, a social welfare official said on Tuesday. Shalaine Marie Lucero, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Central Visayas, said their Family Welfare Sector is drumming up an information drive to encourage solo parents to register for the Solo Parents Identification Card (SPIC). 'It's timely that we celebrated the Solo Parents Week last week. Single parents may avail of the privileges and benefits available to them under the new law, Republic Act 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2022, which aims to enhance both national and local efforts for the sector,' she said. Data showed that Central Visayas has 23,672 registered solo parents as of January 2024, with 20,479 females and 3,188 males. The new law defines a solo parent as a legal guardian, adoptive or foster parent who solely provides parental care a nd support to a child at least 22 years old and below, living with and dependent on them. However, a solo parent must not engage in cohabitation or co-parenting with another person unless their spouse is incapacitated and unable to fulfill their responsiveness to child care and support. Solo parents have additional support, including parental leave of not more than seven days every year on top of leave privileges under existing laws and automatic coverage under the National Health Insurance Program, among other benefits from the national agencies and local government units. They can also avail of grants of special privileges such as telecommuting, flexible work schedules, and child-minding centers in their workplaces. Source: Philippines News Agency