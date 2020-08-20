C. Visayas PUJ operators urged to support PUV modernization

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Central Visayas has reiterated its call to operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to consolidate or join accredited transport cooperatives.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., LTFRB-7 regional director, cited the increasing number of PUV operators that have heeded the call of the government to modernize their units as part of the move to fast track the government’s public transport modernization program.

“We encourage these operators to consolidate and join our registered transport cooperatives or create their own,” Montealto said in a virtual talk show of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas on Wednesday.

Transport operators that are planning to consolidate themselves will have to go through seminars to be conducted by the Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) and Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) to professionalize their organizations through fleet management systems.

The United Drivers-Operators Transport Cooperative (UDOTCO), which is based in Lapu-Lapu City, is one of the transport cooperatives that have already benefited from the PUV modernization push.

UDOTCO chairman Malvin Arias said the association now has over 2,000 members from various parts in Central Visayas from only about 25 tricycle driver members from the city.

“We heeded the call to help modernize our public transportation which is a very big help to the next generation,” Arias said in Cebuano.

Montealto said many PUV operators had opposed the modernization plan of the government but they are now slowly learning the benefits of the program.

“Our drivers go through a Drivers Academy Training where they will learn about the benefits of our modernization plan,” he added.

When transport operators consolidate, they will have to surrender their individual franchises and old PUV units as they only get one accreditation from LTFRB as a cooperative and replace their units with modern ones.

Macario Quevedo, chief executive officer of the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative (CPMPC), told the Philippine News Agency in a separate interview that the cooperative is one with the government in its goal to modernize the public transportation industry in the country, particularly in Cebu.

CPMPC is one of the accredited transport cooperatives in Cebu, operating a growing fleet of modern jeepneys.

Quevedo said the association is looking to hire more drivers in the future with the acquisition of additional units of modern PUVs.

State-run lenders Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the Philippines have specialized loan financing programs that aim to help transport corporations and cooperatives acquire modern and environment-friendly jeepney units.

Source : Philippines News Agency