﻿C. Visayas posts low vax output for elderlies

Region 7 or Central Visayas is the second region in the country that recorded the lowest number of vaccinated senior citizens, next to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday.

According to the daily data from the National Vaccination Operations Center, the region has accomplished only about 52 percent of the target coverage out of the 589,773 total population of elderlies here while BARMM achieved about 44 percent.

In her daily briefing at the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), DOH-7 chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche said Central Visayas still has 327,707 senior citizens who remain unvaccinated against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In Metro Cebu, the A2 category of the population eligible for inoculation recorded only about 59 percent who are considered fully vaccinated.

Around 20 percent of those who are fully vaccinated got their booster jabs.

“The problem with our population who are of old age, those senior citizens 60 years old and above, especially those who are residing in the remote places are not coming to the downtown or visiting malls, or they are living in far-away houses. It’s really difficult to convince them to be vaccinated,” Loreche said in Cebuano.

However, she said local government units are doubling their efforts to reach out to the elderlies who are in far-flung areas just to administer the vaccine to them.

She cited the “purok” system implemented by the Department of the Interior and Local Government that has helped a lot in reaching out to the senior citizens down to the sub-villages for inoculation.

“Hopefully in doing this, there is no more reason whatsoever we failed to reach them out. By chance they would categorically refuse to get vaccinated, then we need to respect that because at the end of the day, inoculation is a voluntary act,” Loreche added.

Despite the low achievement in terms of the number of elderlies in Central Visayas who submitted themselves for inoculation, the health official expressed hopes the figures will grow if they will continue to be encouraged to get the jabs against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency