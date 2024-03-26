C. Visayas logs 42 pertussis cases, 6 infant deaths

CEBU: The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Tuesday cautioned the public against the rising number of pertussis cases, commonly known as 'whooping cough', which has already killed six infants aged zero to two months old from the region. Also, there are 42 confirmed cases of the vaccine-preventable contagious respiratory infection while suspected cases are 115 to date, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of DOH-7, said. 'RESU-7 is now in touch with local government units to monitor the situation,' she said during the Open Line forum here. Cañal advised the public to observe preventive measures including good respiratory hygiene like covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing hands with soap and water, avoiding close contact with infected persons, and ensuring that family members are up-to-date on vaccinations against pertussis. 'Early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the severity and duration of symptoms and pr event further transmission. If you or a family member experiences symptoms of pertussis, seeking prompt medical attention from your nearest healthcare provider is recommended for the essential care and treatment needed,' a separate DOH-7 advisory said. The RESU-7 head assures the public that DOH is in close coordination with the local governments and other concerned offices in the region to closely monitor any health events that may arise. Source: Philippines News Agency