C. Visayas fireworks-related injuries drop by 25%

CEBU CITY: The province of Cebu recorded 33 cases of fireworks-related injuries, accounting for more than half of the 60 cases recorded in the entire region, the Department of Health (DOH) 7 (Central Visayas) said on Tuesday. The regionwide tally is 25 percent lower than the 80 cases recorded last year, the DOH-7 said in a statement, noting that the injuries were reported by the various disease reporting units from Dec. 21, 2023 to 6 a.m. of Jan. 1, 2024. After Cebu province, Cebu City registered 9 cases, followed by Bohol (7); Negros Oriental (6); Mandaue City (3); and Lapu-Lapu City (1); and Siquijor (1). '(These) case reports are from the two sentinel hospitals and 23 non-sentinel hospitals in Central Visayas,' the statement said, referring to a surveillance system that provides an alternative to population-based surveillance. Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Can~al, head of the Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Unit 7, said last year's data included two cases of stray bullets - one from Cebu province and the other from Lapu-Lapu City - but zero cases were recorded this year. 'We remind the public (of) the five crucial reminders aimed at educating the safe use of firecrackers as part of the agency's Ligtas Christmas sa Healthy Pilipinas campaign. Fireworks cause injury and endanger health. Children should not use any fireworks, be safe and stay away from exploding firecrackers, never pick used firecrackers, and seek immediate medical treatment,' Can~al said. Source: Philippines News Agency