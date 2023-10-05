C. Visayas cops warned vs. partisan politics

The chief of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) on Thursday warned police personnel not to engage in partisan politics as the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) nears. Brig. Gen. Anthony Aberin's warning came after three non-commissioned officers were relieved of their posts and are facing possible administrative cases on complaints that they were siding with bets. He, however, did not elaborate. 'This election period, we are expected to be apolitical. We are supposed to be neutral,' he told reporters here. He advised those who cannot observe neutrality to leave the organization and join politics instead. He said reports have reached his office about some police officers who are actively campaigning against or in favor of some personalities who are running for positions in the Oct. 30 BSKE. Aberin urged station commanders to always remind their personnel to keep themselves from political activities, or face a relief order. 'We will relieve them of the present assignment. That's a fair warning,' he added. The PRO-7 has transferred more than 400 personnel whose relatives are running for elections this October. Meanwhile, Aberin urged police units in the region to organize the community, especially the barangay watchmen, riders, and volunteer organizations to help in crime prevention and solution. The campaign period starts on Oct. 19 and ends on Oct 28.

Source: Philippines News Agency