﻿C. Luzon wage board holds public hearings on hike petitions

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-Central Luzon (RTWPB-3) is holding public hearings on minimum wage adjustments for workers in private establishments and “kasambahay” (domestic workers) in Central Luzon.

Geraldine M. Panlilio, director of the Department of Labor and Employment-Region 3 (DOLE-3) and chairperson of RTWPB-3, said on Wednesday the wage board decided to hold public hearings in all the seven provinces in the region to determine the merit of the petitions and get the sentiments and positions of the workers, employers, and other stakeholders.

“The wage board decided to conduct the public hearings in the region’s seven provinces. Kami na ang lumalapit sa kanila (we are the ones reaching them) to hear their sides,” she said in a radio interview.

Panlilio said the RTWPB received four petitions for salary hikes for minimum wage earners in the private sector.

She said the salary increase being asked by the petitioners ranges from PHP300 to PHP400.

“We are inviting workers, employers, stakeholders, and other interest groups to attend the scheduled provincial public hearings and submit position papers for us to know their stand on the petition for minimum wage adjustment,” she said.

So far, the RTWTP has held public hearings in the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan and Bataan. There is an ongoing hearing at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone in Zambales.

The succeeding hearings are scheduled in Baler, Aurora on May 5; Tarlac City, Tarlac on May 11; and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on May 12.

“After the public hearings, we will deliberate and decide on the matter taking into consideration the needs of the workers and their families, capacity of employers to pay, and existing socio-economic condition in the region,” Panlilio said.

The last wage order in the region was issued in January 2020 for an additional PHP20 daily for minimum wage earners and PHP500 for the monthly pay of domestic or household workers.

Minimum earners in Central Luzon in the non-agriculture category and establishments with total assets of PHP30 million or more currently receive a PHP420 basic pay daily.

On the other hand, employees working in the non-agriculture category and establishments with assets of less than PHP30 million have a PHP413 basic salary per day.

The current basic daily wage applies for minimum wage earners in the provinces of Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Zambales, Bataan, and Nueva Ecija.

For the province of Aurora, the daily minimum wage is PHP369.

Under the agriculture category, the daily wages for plantation and non-plantation workers in Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales, are PHP390 and PHP374, respectively.

Workers in the plantation and non-plantation in Aurora, on the other hand, get PHP354 and PHP342, respectively.

In the retail or service category with 16 or more workers, the minimum wage is PHP409 and PHP395 for those with less than 16 workers for the six provinces and PHP304 in Aurora.

For domestic workers, the prevailing monthly minimum wage is PHP4,500 in chartered cities and 1st class municipalities, and PHP4,000 in other municipalities.

Source: Philippines News Agency