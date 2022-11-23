C. Luzon top cop orders inspection of fireworks manufacturers

The top official of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) has ordered random inspections of fireworks manufacturers and dealers in Bulacan.

The move was made following the explosion in a fireworks factory in Sta. Maria, Bulacan that wounded at least eight people last Nov. 3.

PRO-3 chief Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen said on Tuesday his directive issued aims to ensure that the fireworks manufacturers and dealers are complying with the rules and guidelines and ensure the safety of the public.

He said they are coordinating with local government units to make sure that all requirements mandated by the Philippine National Police have been complied with before the issuance of permits to manufacturers and dealers of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

“This is to avoid mishaps in fireworks manufacturing sites and prevent injuries as well as casualties to workers,” he said in a statement.

Last Nov. 9, eight people were arrested while illegally manufacturing pyrotechnic products in an operation by police at a residential area in Barangay Biñang 1st, Bocaue, Bulacan.

Another individual was also nabbed while making firecrackers without the necessary permit in Barangay Biñang 1st, Bocaue, Bulacan last Nov. 18.

Pasiwen also ordered the close monitoring of the illegal sale outside the firecracker zones, which is strictly prohibited and punishable under the law.

“We will also conduct on-site inspection and confiscation of prohibited firecrackers in public markets. At the same time, we continuously appeal to everyone to refrain from using illegal firecrackers to avoid any injuries. Instead of firecrackers, we could all enjoy the holidays with other forms of merriment,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency