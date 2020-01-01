C. Luzon records zero casualty during New Year revelry

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) disclosed on Wednesday that there were no reported casualties due to firecracker and stray bullets in the welcoming of the new year in Central Luzon.

PRO-3 regional director, Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia attributed this development to the 77 operations conducted by police authorities in the region from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

Sermonia said although there were 60 firecracker-related injuries recorded during the period, it is lower compared to the 90 reported incidents during the same period last year.

He said the series of operations resulted in the arrest of 10 persons in the region for violating Republic Act 7183 that regulates the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices and Executive Order 28 providing for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

We can attribute this achievement to the series of inspections conducted by the PRO-3 command group and staff, together with the different provincial and city police offices, among firecracker manufacturers and stores; as well as the massive information drive and campaign initiated by the PNP, together with the different government agencies, on the need to regulate or avoid the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices along with the widest dissemination of the designated firecracker zones imposed by the local government units, he said.

Sermonia further said the deployment of some 6,000 police personnel throughout the region also contributed to the decrease of incidents during the entire festivities.

He said no firearm of police personnel was involved in indiscriminate firing during the celebration of New Year.

I commend the entire Central police force for a job well done, putting aside their personal convenience and comfort in exchange for a peaceful, safe and injury-free holiday celebration. Your police in Central Luzon also appreciates the continuous cooperation and support of our stakeholders and the general public which immensely contributed to a safe merriment, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency