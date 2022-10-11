C. Luzon inflation rises to 7.1% in September

The inflation in Central Luzon rose to 7.1 percent in September from 6.5 percent in August 2022, based on the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority-Regional Statistical Services Office (PSA-RSSO).

The latest figure was also higher by 1.7 percentage points than the 5.4 percent inflation in September 2021.

Central Luzon ranked seventh among the regions, with both Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao Region recorded the highest inflation at 9.6 percent

On the other hand, Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon recorded the lowest inflation at 5.9 percent.

In her report, PSA-RSSO III regional director Arlene Divino said the uptrend in inflation in Central Luzon in September was primarily brought about by a higher annual increment in the index of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.3 percent from 4.9 percent in August 2022.

This was followed by the index of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 14.1 percent from 13.1 percent in August 2022; and the index of furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance at 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent in August 2022.

Higher annual increments were also posted in the following indices, namely clothing and footwear at 3.6 percent; recreation, sports, and culture at 3.3 percent; education services at 1.7 percent; and information and communication at 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, lower annual increments were recorded in the indices of transport at 15 percent and restaurants and accommodation services at 2.5 percent.

The same rate of increase with the previous month was observed in the indices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels at 9.7 percent; personal care, and miscellaneous goods and services at 4.1 percent; health at 2.4 percent and financial services at 0.0 percent.

The annual growth rate in the regional food index registered a higher increment of 6.5 percent in September 2022 from 5.0 percent the previous month.

The headline inflation in the Philippines also accelerated to 6.9 percent in September 2022 from 6.3 percent the previous month.

It matched the highest recorded inflation in September and October 2018

