C. Luzon farmers get online training on digital agri tech

The Agricultural Training Institute in Central Luzon (ATI-CL) continues to provide farmers in Central Luzon with capability to maximize the use of social media in marketing their crops and learning different smartphone agri-applications.

In partnership with Smart Communications, a series of webinars under the Digital Farmers Program (DFP) is being conducted to the farmer-youth tandems in the region with the latest held on Thursday in Bulacan.

Under the program, the senior farmers and their younger, more tech-savvy learning partners, undergo online training on basic digital tools and technologies, particularly social media, climate and weather monitoring applications, and e-farming, among others

By partnering senior farmers with young people, preferably their children or a relative, the ATI-CL is optimistic that the program will encourage the youth to engage into farming.

Among the topics being discussed in the webinars are the DFP lessons on smartphone using, accessing the internet, agri apps, and introduction to social media marketing.

Shanemie Carele Daquio, project officer, earlier cited the importance of the DFP as an instrument in the future of farming especially the use of the modern technology in the present farming system. (

Source: Philippines News Agency