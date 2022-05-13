﻿C. Luzon cops on full alert vs. poll protest rallies

The Central Luzon police are on alert for possible rallies in protest of election results.

Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said on Friday he has ordered his men to observe maximum tolerance in case there are groups that would push through with their mass action.

Baccay said while police personnel are directed to observe maximum tolerance towards protesters, the groups conducting mass protests should also respect the mandate of the government forces to serve and protect.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) respects the conduct of protest actions as we understand the sentiments of the supporters so we also hope that the protesters will also respect the rules to ensure everyone’s safety especially now that health protocols are still being implemented,” he said in a statement.

Baccay likewise asked the public to accept and respect the results of the elections.

“We, in the PNP, risked our lives to ensure a secure, accurate, and fair electoral process. We did our part, it is now your turn to give yours. Everyone’s voice is as important as respecting the results of the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police official commended the men and women of the PRO-3 and their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other partner agencies as well as the general public for their efforts that paved the way for the attainment of their goal of secure, accurate, free and fair 2022 national and local polls.

A total of 9,572 police and 1,106 soldiers were mobilized in Central Luzon to help address election-related incidents and security problems during the election process.

Source: Philippines News Agency