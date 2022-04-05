﻿C. Luzon cops feted for arrest of 368 law violators in 1 week

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlo,s on Tuesday lauded the Police Regional Office in Central Luzon (PRO-3) for its significant gains in tracking down wanted persons and arresting erring persons during weeklong anti-crime operations from March 28 to April 4.

Citing the report of PRO-3 director, Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay, Carlos said a total of 368 arrested persons were arrested. These include 138 persons who have outstanding warrants of arrest, 25 of whom are most wanted; 118 nabbed for illegal drugs, 106 accosted for illegal gambling, while six were apprehended for violation of special laws in the region.

Baccay said the accomplishments of Central Luzon police particularly in the arrest of most wanted fugitives, personalities involved in illegal drugs, as well as street crimes, were the result of the strong support of all local chief executives in the anti-criminality programs of the PNP.

In the same period, authorities seized a total of 207.8 grams of shabu worth PHP1.4 million, two kilograms of marijuana worth PHP240,000, and bet money used in illegal gambling worth PHP47,177.

Carlos commended the Central Luzon police authorities and the LGUs for the said notable accomplishments in the campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.

“More than ever, the stanch cooperation of police officers and other pillars of the criminal justice system is crucial to the task of maintaining peace and order in the country and as we protect the community from all kinds of criminality,” Carlos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency