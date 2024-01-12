Buy local modern PUVs – transport group leader

MANILA: A leader of a public transportation group on Friday called on public transport cooperatives and corporations to avail of locally-made modern public utility vehicles (PUV), especially those that feature designs similar to traditional jeepneys. Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) president Orlando Marquez appealed for lawmakers' help in encouraging the purchase of locally-made PUVs. 'Dapat unahin natin iyong produkto, napakasarap pakinggan po bilang naghirap, nangapital, nangutang para lang mabuo ko ho iyan, nakikita ninyo po. Iyan ho iyong jeep na tunay na gawang Pilipino (We should prioritize our own products, I enjoy hearing that as someone who has worked hard, invested, and borrowed just to build such a product. That is a jeep that is truly Filipino-made),' he said in an interview at Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon. One of the earliest examples of a modern public utility jeepney (PUJ) was an airconditioned one launched in 2006. 'Pinag-aral po ako ni Madam [President] Gloria [Macapaga l-Arroyo] at itong air-conditioned jumbo jeepney ini-launch namin (I was educated by Arroyo and we launched the air-conditioned jumbo jeepney together),' Marquez said. He cited the historical and cultural value of the design of the traditional jeepney --originating from the abandoned jeeps by US troops after World War II and jerry-rigged by Filipinos to serve as PUVs. 'Gumanda nang gumanda ang ekonomiya na ito pong jeep na ito na naghirap sa lahat ng mga liblib na lugar na kakalsadahan na lubak-lubak -iyan hong jeep ang nagtiyaga (As our economy progressed, it is the jeep that worked hard to bring transportation to the farthest and undeveloped areas in our country),' he said. Similar to countries such as Singapore and Japan, Marquez said the Philippine government should also encourage local production of these PUVs and vehicle parts --creating more jobs and lowering the price of such products in the country. 'Iyon po iyong sinasabi ni Mr. Elmer Francisco [of Francisco Motors] - dito niya gagawin ultimo ba terya, lahat ho dito gagawin (This is what Mr. Francisco has been saying - we should build everything here, even the batteries),' he said. Transportation officials earlier said the government has no control over the modern PUVs purchased by transportation cooperatives and companies, following criticisms that modern PUVs imported from China are both expensive and do not look similar to traditional jeepneys. On Thursday, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chair Teofilo Guadiz II said a local and a Japanese manufacturer do offer cheaper alternatives -- with some modern jeepneys costing around PHP900,000. He added the cost to purchase these modern PUVs is further offset by the government's subsidy of up to PHP280,000 and loan assistance from partner banks such as the Landbank of the Philippines and the Asian Development Bank. Source: Philippines News Agency