Butuan to undergo month-long localized quarantine

Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada has issued an executive order placing the city—the economic hub of the Caraga Region –under localized community quarantine.

Signed on Tuesday, Lagnada's order established the quarantine starting midnight of March 19 (Thursday) and until April 18, 2020.

Lagnada said the quarantine was a precautionary measure to prevent the entry and spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) into the city.

While under quarantine, all classes and school activities will be suspended, including gatherings both in public and private, including religious gatherings.

"Mandatory home quarantine shall also be observed in all households and residents here will also be required to wear a face mask," the order said.

In a statement, the mayor also asked his constituents “to cooperate with authorities during the implementation of the measures.”

"Together, with discipline and adherence to protocols like self-quarantine, social distancing and healthy practices like constant handwashing and reporting of symptoms, we can help contain the spread of the virus and save ourselves, our loved ones, and our community,” he said.

Lagnada also instructed the city's Covid-19 Task Force and health officials to expedite the purchases of "much-needed medical supplies, including masks, alcohol, gloves, goggles and personal protective gear."

Under Lagnada's directive, land, sea and air travel in Butuan City is suspended while mass public transportation "shall be regulated in accordance with the guidelines set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr)."

Foreign and domestic vessels carrying cargoes of food, medicine, and prime commodities will be exempted from the travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, motorists, passengers, and travelers entering the city "shall be required to present valid Identification Cards (IDs) with address and contact number."

They will also be asked for their travel history and will be checked for signs and symptoms of Covid-19 in accordance with the protocols and guidelines issued by the Department of Health.

As of Wednesday, Butuan City has zero confirmed case of Covid-19 with a patient under investigation (PUI) and 331 persons under monitoring (PUMs).

