Butuan police anti-insurgency drive cited

The Butuan City Police Office (BCPO) has been recognized by the Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) for its “successful” anti-insurgency operation that resulted in the capture of one New People’s Army (NPA) rebel and the seizure of a high-powered firearm.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., PRO-13 director, awarded the commendation Monday during the flag-raising ceremony and the oath-taking of newly-promoted BCPO personnel.

Last Saturday, a team from the Butuan City Mobile Force Company (BCMFC) engaged an undetermined number of rebels in Barangay Salvacion, resulting in the capture of an NPA fighter identified as Jason Sagay Yamon, 27.

“The combat operation was launched based on intelligence reports of repeated sightings of armed men in the area,” Caramat said.

Police also confiscated from Yamson an AK-47 rifle with a magazine and ammunition.

“The manpower and firepower of the Communist Terrorist Group in Caraga continues to weaken due to our aggressive anti-terrorism campaign,” Caramat said.

He said the weakening of the NPA movement in the region can also be attributed to the series of arrests and surrenders of NPA combatants, supporters, and leaders.

“We also continue our call to the remaining NPA rebels to surrender and avail of the benefits being offered by the government through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency