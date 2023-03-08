Butuan airport rehab raises passenger capacity by 150%

The newly-expanded terminal building at this city's airport opened Wednesday in a ceremony joined by top officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The PHP24.5 million project covers the rehabilitation and expansion of the pre-departure area, the terminal area, and the passenger terminal building of the airport.

'Airports contribute to the development of a region, as they serve as the magnet for economic activities,' DOTr Undersecretary Roberto Lim said.

CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo said the rehabilitation of Butuan Airport aims to further improve the connectivity of the Caraga Region to other areas in Mindanao and the rest of the country.

The expanded passenger terminal building is expected to result in a 150 percent increase in terms of passenger capacity, or from 248 to 616 passengers at any given time.

The rehabilitation also increased the terminal area by 40 percent from 1,440 square meters to 2,016 square meters.

The airport project began on Dec. 6, 2021 and was completed on Dec. 18, 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency