Buses deployed for health workers, other front-liners in Bacolod

The city government here has partnered with Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), operator of Ceres buses, in providing transportation for medical workers and other front-liners during the 14-day enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the city.

The ECQ, which took effect on Monday to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), has led to the suspension of all forms of public transport in the city.

Councilor Cindy Rojas said on Monday that a total of 21 buses have been deployed by the VTI to ferry the health workers and workers of essential services.

The bus schedule was based on the consultation conducted by the city government with the doctors, nurses and other medical workers, she added.

Buses will be available from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

City Administrator Em Ang said bus stops have been identified for seven routes around the city by the team of Rojas with the personnel of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office.

When boarding the bus, passengers are requested to sanitize or wash their hands, wear face masks, and observe social distancing.

They are also required to present their company identification card or quarantine pass.

Jesideth Marquez-Seballos, legal and media relations manager of VTI, said transportation is free for health workers and personnel of essential services, who are considered as front-liners in the fight against Covid-19.

She said that Olivia Yanson, the matriarch of the Yanson family, who owns the bus company, is a registered nurse herself and understands the challenges and hardships faced by the health workers.

“That’s why she and her son Leo Rey did not hesitate to provide these bus units for medical personnel and other front-liners,” Marquez-Seballos said.

Under Executive Order No. 26, Mayor Evelio Leonardia ordered that strict home quarantine should be imposed from March 30 to April 14, and the barangays will issue a home quarantine pass to a competent member of the family of each household for the purpose of regulating the movement of citizens in the city.

The pass will be used to access the basic needs of the household by purchasing or obtaining food, health, and other essential commodities.

Source: Philippines News Agency