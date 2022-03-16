﻿Bus trips to continue amid 2-day transport strike in NegOcc

Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), the operator of Ceres buses, will continue its scheduled trips in Negros Occidental during the two-day transport strike of various jeepney drivers and operators’ groups here on March 21 and 22.

Jesideth Marquez-Seballos, legal and media relations manager of VTI, said on Monday as long as there are people coming to the terminals, they will not stop transporting passengers.

“We will not join the transport strike. We are a member of the Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines, we will support the decision of those at the top. We will continue with our operations,” she added.

Marquez-Seballos, however, acknowledged that travelers could have a hard time going to the terminals if there are no public utility jeepneys.

In a press statement on Monday, the Solidarity of Transport and Alliance of Negros for Democracy with Urban Poor or Stand UP said they will organize a people’s holiday with a transport strike to voice their concerns before the national government amid the series of increases in the prices of basic goods and petroleum.

The transport strike will start at 3 a.m. on March 21 and end at 3 p.m. on March 22.

“During these dates, we request all the people to stay home as a sign of protest,” the group added.

The protest activity will be capped with an ecumenical prayer rally at the Bacolod public plaza.

The statement was jointly issued by representatives of the Negros Consumers Watch, Federation of Bacolod City Drivers Association, Sentrong Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Negros, and United Negros Drivers and Operators Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency