﻿Burnham, sewerage projects on hold for lack of funds: TIEZA

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) said the big-ticket projects they had committed to financing before the pandemic are still suspended due to lack of funding.

“They are suspended but we are not canceling the assistance to the projects,” said Mark Lapid, chief operating officer, in a press conference on the sidelines of the formal re-opening of the Mount Data Hotel here on Thursday.

The official said that with the travel of people being scarce, TIEZA was unable to receive travel taxes, the agency’s main source of funds.

“There is no money. The funds of TIEZA have been used for the pandemic response of the government at the height of the (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” Lapid said.

In 2019, TIEZA approved funds of over PHP400 million for the rehabilitation and improvement of Burnham Park, aside from the city’s sewerage treatment plant.

The whole Burnham Park reservation used to be under the management of the TIEZA but was ceded to the city government in early 2000.

Lapid said TIEZA is in the process of filing a loan to finance its various projects.

“Baka maisama ang Baguio projects (We hope that the projects in Baguio will be included),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency