Bureau of the Treasury Fully Awards Re-Issued 10-Year Bonds

Manila – The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) has successfully fully awarded the re-issued 10-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds). The auction, which saw the bonds having a remaining term of nine years and eight months, resulted in an average rate of 6.224 percent. This rate is notably lower than the 6.781 percent recorded during the last re-issue on November 14. The auction drew significant interest from the market, with total tenders reaching PHP40.7 billion.

According to Philippines News Agency, The BTr decided to raise the full program amount of PHP20 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to PHP140 billion. This auction's success enabled the BTr to complete its domestic funding requirements for the year. As a result of this achievement, the BTr has announced the cancellation of its remaining auctions for the year, signaling a strong position in meeting its financial objectives.

