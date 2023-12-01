Bureau of Immigration to Blacklist 459 Foreigners Linked to Fake Companies

Manila - The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is preparing to blacklist 459 foreigners who were found to be associated with fraudulent companies. This decision follows thorough audits by the BI's Verification and Compliance Division (VCD), revealing the involvement of these foreigners in a scam operation.

According to Philippines News Agency, the audits exposed the non-existence of companies that had petitioned for these foreigners, along with other questionable supporting documents. As a result, at least 79 accredited liaison officers are now under investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). These liaison officers were responsible for processing the applications of foreign nationals with the BI. The move to blacklist these foreigners was prompted by recent raids by local law enforcement agencies, which uncovered scam hubs and prostitution dens posing as legitimate businesses.

Under Philippine law, foreigners applying for work visas must be sponsored by a legitimate company, ensuring compliance with tax payments and local regulations. Those petitioned by fake companies and still in the Philippines will be ordered to leave the country. Sandoval clarified that these individuals would not be allowed re-entry due to misrepresentation and use of fraudulent documents in their visa applications.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco also revealed that four BI lawyers are being investigated in connection with this scheme. The BI remains committed to its campaign against illegal aliens and those who facilitate their stay in the Philippines. The matter has been reported to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which has pledged support for the investigation.

DOJ spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano affirmed the Department's commitment to swift action against those involved in the fraudulent activities. The DOJ aims to investigate the operation's extent and hold accountable all parties involved.

In addition to addressing the fraud issue, the BI also anticipates a significant increase in arrivals this month, expecting around 1.5 million visitors. Sandoval noted that while arrivals had dropped below one million during the pandemic, they are now steadily increasing, with projections based on monthly trends since January.

To facilitate efficient processing of travelers, Sandoval encouraged the use of electronic gates (e-gates), which are predominantly located at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 3 and 1. These e-gates are expected to reduce passenger processing time significantly. The BI is also planning to expand the use of technology in traveler processing with the procurement of more compact and advanced e-gates, aiming to convert a substantial portion of manual operations to electronic systems by 2024, with further expansions in the following years.