Bureau of Customs Warns Against Online Christmas Scams

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has issued a public warning about the rise of online scams, particularly during the Christmas shopping season. The reminder was posted on social media on Friday, urging consumers to exercise caution with online transactions.

According to Philippines News Agency, individuals can verify receipts, track packages, and other documents through their official website or confirm with the nominated courier. The bureau also advises checking the Department of Trade and Industry's Accredited Courier/Seafreight Forwarders list for verification. Scammers often pose as Customs representatives, coercing buyers to pay clearance fees to personal bank accounts, mobile wallets, or money remittance centers. The BOC clarified that legitimate duties and taxes on parcels are payable only through its accredited banks, postal money order, or directly to its cashiers. The BOC has urged the public to report any suspicious transactions to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group or the Department of Justice - Office of the Cybercrime.