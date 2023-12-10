Bureau of Customs Optimistic About 2024 Revenue Targets

Manila – the Bureau of Customs (BOC) has expressed optimism about achieving its collection target for 2024. The optimism stems from the agency's performance in exceeding its revenue goals in the current year and the positive economic outlook projected for the next.

According to Philippines News Agency, the BOC, under the proposed Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing (BESF) for 2024, is aiming to collect over PHP1 trillion. Rubio credits this confidence to the improving economic conditions and the anticipations of beneficial trade improvements.

In a recent interview, Rubio highlighted his belief in the government's role in bolstering the economy, noting the positive sentiments shared by secretaries at economic meetings he attended. These officials expect a decline in interest rates, leading to favorable projections for the coming year. Rubio hopes these developments will lead to an enhanced economy and, consequently, better trade outcomes.

The BOC's recent performance supports Rubio's optimism. Preliminary data revealed that the BOC's collection for November surpassed its target, with a revenue of PHP75.34 billion, exceeding the goal of PHP74.25 billion. Furthermore, the BOC's year-to-date collection of PHP813.65 billion has already outperformed the target of PHP795.66 billion by 2.2 percent.

Rubio, who became commissioner in mid-February, aspires to begin the new year with a full-term leadership to achieve or even exceed the set targets.