Buray to challenge Zhao for WBA Asia title

Orthodox fighter Jay Francis "Kid" Buray of Misamis Oriental will challenge reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia bantamweight champion Jun Zhao of China on Jan. 6 at the City Stadium in Diaobingshan, China.

The 22-year old Buray (11W-1L-1D, 2KO) defeated Ronie Tanallon of Gen. Santos City by a unanimous decision last May 24 in Iligan City.

He also recently settled a majority draw with Muhammad Ashiq of Singapore last March 5 in Braulio Dujali, Davao del Norte.

Zhao (12W-2L-1D, 9KO), on the other hand, won the vacant WBA Asian Boxing Council bantamweight title via a technical knockout in the fourth round over Vikash Dahiya of India last May 10 in Shangrao, China.

The 26-year old Zhao then knocked out Sonin Nihei of Japan in the eighth round to retain the title last Sept. 21 in China.

The boxing promoter is Cui Di of Eagle Totem Promotions.

Source: Philippines News Agency