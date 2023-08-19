Bulgarian reaches Women’s Chess World Cup final

International Master Nurgyul Salimova qualified for the final of the Women's World Chess Cup in Baku with a prize fund of USD676,250. Thus, the 20-year-old Bulgarian chess player also secured a spot in the 2024 Candidates Tournament, held to determine the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match. In the semifinal, Salimova eliminated Poland's Anna Muzychuk, seeded No. 9 in the tournament, by 3.5:2.5 points. In the rapid chess tiebreak, which took place on Thursday, Salimova prevailed by 2.5:1.5 points, after the two players had drawn the classical chess games on the previous two days. In the final, Salimova will play Russian player Aleksandra Goryachkina, seeded No.2.

Source: Philippines News Agency