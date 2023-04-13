Bulgaria ranks 6th among countries in space industry

Bulgaria is in sixth place among the countries in the space industry, Bulgarian Air Force Commander Major General Dimitar Petrov said on Wednesday. Petrov's statement, posted on the official Bulgarian Air Force Facebook page, was made on the occasion of the International Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics, the 62nd anniversary of the first human space flight and the 44th anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian cosmonaut. "We are proud to be the third country after Russia and the US to produce ready-to-eat food for space crews,' he said. The Air Force Commander also expressed pride in the contribution of Bulgarian scientists in the development of space equipment and the flights of Bulgarian cosmonauts Georgi Ivanov and Aleksandr Aleksandrov, which have earned a worthy place for Bulgaria among the countries in the space sector. Petrov expressed belief that the success of Ivanov, Aleksandrov and prepared for space flight cosmonaut Krasimir Stoyanov represents an appreciation and recognition of the high professionalism and skills of the Bulgarian military pilots, of all the specialists who work in full synchrony to achieve ever better results, aim towards the triumph of science and human achievement. The Space Research and Technology Institute at Bulgarian Academy of Sciences will hold an open-door day on the occasion of the International Day of Aviation and Astronautics.

Source: Philippines News Agency