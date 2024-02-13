Bulgaria 1st in Europe in young people’s desire to start own business

Bulgaria ranks first in Europe in terms of young people's desire to start their own business, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey, Minister of Innovation and Growth Milena Stoycheva said. The main topic of the Innovation Nexus event at Sofia Tech Park, organized on Monday by the Ministry of Innovation and Growth, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Embassy of Finland in Bulgaria, is the development of the innovation ecosystem in Bulgaria. "We believe in the power of people working together and the strength of our ecosystem. There is a high entrepreneurial culture and we facilitate the collaboration of this ecosystem with the academic sector," she said, pointing out that Bulgaria has a growing number of startups in the technology and biotechnology sectors. Since its inception, the Ministry of Innovation has been developing ways to improve the start-up environment and encourage investment in research and development of innovative products. The Innovation Nexus event was presented as a cu lmination of the research carried out to date, in which the ministries of Innovation and Education present their experiences from multiple studies on how innovation can be fostered. Source: Philippines News Agency