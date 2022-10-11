Bulakenyos mourn death of Marilao town mayor

Bulakenyos mourned the passing of Marilao town Mayor Ricky Silvestre who died in a road crash in Clark Freeport Zone, Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Sunday.

Governor Daniel Fernando said Silvestre’s untimely passing was a “great loss” to the province and most especially to his constituents.

He also thanked Silvestre for being such a good friend.

“Paalam at salamat sa ating pagkakaibigan, sa inspirasyon ng iyong pamumuno, at sa lahat ng mabubuting taon ng paglilingkod sa minamahal mong bayan ng Marilao, at lalawigan ng Bulacan (Farewell and thank you for our friendship, for the inspiration of your leadership, and all the good years of service in your beloved town of Marilao, and in the province of Bulacan),” Fernando said in a statement on Monday.

Bulacan’s 3rd District Rep. Lorna Silverio also expressed her grief over the passing of Silvestre.

“Sa ngalan ng ika-3 Distrito ng Bulacan, ipinaaabot ko po ang taos-pusong pakikiramay sa mga kapamilya at kaanak ni Marilao Mayor Ricky Silvestre. Hindi matatawaran ang malasakit at puso sa iyong paglilingkod (On behalf of the third district of Bulacan, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members and relatives of Marilao Mayor Ricky Silvestre. The concern and heart for your service was immeasurable),” Silverio said in a social media post.

Marilao town councilor Guam Partosa said: “Let’s all pause for a moment of silence to pray for his soul, and for the healing of his personal secretary and driver who are still in the hospital. May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest in His arms forever.”

The 65-year-old mayor was rushed to the hospital before being pronounced dead at the Medical City in the Clark Freeport Zone after their car crashed into a lamp pole along Prince Balagtas Avenue in Clark Freeport Zone.

His driver/bodyguard Police Staff Sgt. Gojo Alcantara, 48, of Barangay Catmon, Sta. Maria, Bulacan, who was also brought to the hospital, is in critical condition.

Karen Bonifacio, Silvestre’s secretary, was rushed to the Angeles University Foundation hospital.

Based on the investigation, the victims were onboard a white Toyota Land Cruiser (CAP-3127) driven by Alcantara when the accident occurred around 5:39 p.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was seen swerving before hitting the lamp pole

