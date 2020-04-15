Bulacan’s coronavirus cases climb to 69

The Provincial Health Office-Public Health (PHO-PH) in this province reported six new positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the tally to 69 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Of six new cases, two were recorded in the City of Meycauayan — one is 64 and another is 50 years old, both male; a 26-year-old female from Baliwag; a 48-year-old female in Calumpit; 42-year-old female in Guiguinto; and a 63-year-old female in the City of San Jose Del Monte.

The PHO-PH also reported that a 71-year-old female from Pandi town died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15.

Meanwhile, Governor Daniel R. Fernando led the distribution of relief goods during the province-wide relief operation in Pulilan town on Wednesday.

The governor was joined by Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado of Bulacan’s 1st District, Pulilan Mayor Maritz Ochoa-Montejo and Board Member Mina Fermin.

Hundreds of sacks containing food packs were delivered for the first wave of province-wide relief operation that started in Guiguinto town on Monday.

Aside from food packs, the provincial government also started the distribution of different kinds of vegetable seedlings in the province’s 21 towns and three cities.

This is in line with the government’s “Plant, Plant, Plant” program to increase the country’s food adequacy level during the enhanced community quarantine brought about by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Source: Philippines News Agency