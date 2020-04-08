Bulacan’s 1st Covid-19 patient recovers

The first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patient reported in this province has fully recovered from the dreaded illness.

Ronald Soriano, information officer of the City of San Jose del Monte, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday that the 58-year-old female patient has been discharged from the hospital.

“Patient 21, our first Covid-19 positive case from Barangay Graceville, has already recovered and was discharged from (the) Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital) in the afternoon of April 6,” Soriano said.

Meanwhile, Governor Daniel R. Fernando appealed to the public to show compassion instead of discrimination toward patients under investigation (PUIs).

“Mga kapwa ko Bulakenyo, ako po ay nakikiusap, maging mahinahon po tayo. Pwede naman po tayong mag-ingat nang may pagmamalasakit at paggalang sa ating kapwa (My fellow Bulakenyos, I am appealing to you to be calm. We can protect ourselves while showing concern and respect for our fellowmen),” he said.

Fernando explained that PUIs are not yet confirmed Covid-19-positive cases although they have symptoms related to the viral disease, such as dry cough, fever, difficulty in breathing and/or diarrhea, and a history of exposure or direct close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

He reminded Bulakenyos that the real enemy is the coronavirus disease and not the PUIs or the positive Covid-19 patients.

Based on the report of the Provincial Health Office, as of Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in this province climbed to 46 from the 39 listed on Monday.

A total of 13 deaths were recorded in Bulacan, along with 535 PUIs and 1,060 persons under monitoring. Source: Philippines News Agency