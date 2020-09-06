Bulacan town beefs up border control vs. Covid-19

An intensified border control will be implemented in this town starting on Monday until Sept. 30.

Mayor Ferdie Estrella said the move aims to ensure that everyone entering the town of Baliwag are authorized or has been approved based on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases guidelines.

“We hope that the move will help reduce Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) cases in Baliwag, wherein 61 percent of the cases have a history of travel to high risk areas like the National Capital Region (NCR),” Estrella said.

Authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) working in NCR are advised to rent a room or apartment near their workplace.

Those who cannot afford to rent a room or apartment in NCR, an APOR village has been established in Baliwag where they can stay.

For those that are not covered by essential travel and not an APOR, they can still proceed to Baliwag provided that they undergo a 14-day quarantine to make sure they are not at health risk.

Border roads will be closed in barangays Hinukay, Paitan, Piel, Barangka, Calantipay, Sabang, and Matangtubig.

On the other hand, checkpoints will be established in barangays Tilapayong, Calantipay, Pinagbarilan, Tarcan, Makinabang, Concepcion, Tibag, Sabang, Santa Barbara, and Tiaong.

It can be recalled that Estrella tested positive for Covid-19 sometime in the middle of March and has undergone two weeks of quarantine, together with at least nine department heads of the town.

As of Sept. 5, the Municipal Health Office of Baliwag reported a total of 189 confirmed cases in the said town wherein 96 are active cases, 86 recovered cases and seven deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency