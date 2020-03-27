Bulacan solon tests positive for Covid-19

Rep. Henry Villarica of 4th District of this province has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

His confirmatory test was released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Thursday afternoon.

The Meycauayan City Information Office said Villarica is confined at the Makati Medical Center since March 18 and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Meycauyan City Mayor Linabelle Villarica, wife of the congressman, is now under self-quarantine.

It is still unclear at this time where the lawmaker got the infection.

Villarica is the second public official in Bulacan found positive for Covid-19 after Baliwag Mayor Ferdie Estrella.

Estrella has recovered after his second confirmatory test turned out negative.

Meanwhile, the province has three confirmed deaths due to the disease.

Patricia Alvaro, health education and promotion officer of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Bulacan, said on Thursday evening that the latest fatality was a 60-year-old female from the City of San Jose del Monte.

The patient died on March 15 but the laboratory test result from the RITM which turned out positive was only released on March 26.

The first two Covid-19 fatalities were from the town of San Ildefonso.

The province has recorded 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases with three deaths and seven others admitted at undisclosed hospitals.

Three of them were from the City of San Jose del Monte, two from the City of Malolos, two from the town of San Ildefonso and one each from the municipalities of Baliwag, Guiguinto, and Bulakan.

As of Thursday, the PHO reported that the province has 266 patients under investigation with 58 already recovered and 1,491 persons under monitoring with 599 already cleared.

