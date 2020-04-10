Bulacan reports 11 new Covid-19 cases, total now 57

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province has so far reached 57, with 11 new cases recorded on Thursday.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) also reported that no additional Covid-19 related deaths and the fatalities remained at 13 while two positive patients recovered from the disease.

The PHO said the new patients are a 22-year old female from Bustos; a 56-year old male and a 75-year old female from Bocaue; a 29-year old female from Malolos City; a 31-year old female from Bulakan, a 51-year old male from Baliwag; two females, aged 32 and 55 from Sta. Maria; a 56-year-old female from the City of San Jose del Monte; and two females, aged 50 and 47 from Marilao.

Patricia Alvaro, PHO health education and promotion officer, said there are 576 patients under investigation (PUIs) and 996 persons under monitoring (PUMs).

Meanwhile, Governor Daniel R. Fernando encouraged city and town mayors to put up designated quarantine and isolation areas in their localities for PUIs and PUMs.

Following the policies under the Office Memorandum OM-OSEC-2020-002 dated March 26 from the Department of Education (DepEd), Fernando said public classrooms can be used as quarantine areas to help minimize and prevent the spread of the disease among the cities and municipalities in the province.

“It is important to have quarantine areas in every town and city in our province. In this step, we put away from the danger caused by Covid-19 and we can reduce the possibility that other people will be infected,” he said in a statement.

He also directed LGUs to pass an ordinance on the mandatory wearing of face masks when going outside or in public places in compliance with the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency