Bulacan ready for mass testing with arrival of swab test kits

This province is now ready to conduct mass testing for suspected coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and medical front-liners with the arrival of the 1,428 swab test kits procured from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

The provincial government and the PRC have partnered for the acquisition of the swab test kits worth PHP5 million as part of the efforts to contain the dreaded disease.

“As the swabbing test kits arrived, we need to be quick. It is necessary that before May 15, we eliminate all our problems with Covid-19. We have to control or we need to greatly reduce the dreaded disease,” Governor Daniel Fernando said in a statement on Thursday.

He said he preferred the Covid-19 swab test compared to the rapid test because “a patient still has to undergo a swab test even if he has already taken a rapid test to verify the accuracy of the latter’s test result.”

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado said the Department of Health (DOH) has already accredited the PRC to operate a polymerase chain reaction laboratory in Bulacan.

Dr. Joy Gomez, head of the Provincial Health Office-Public Health (PHO-PH), said the results of the PRC’s tests will be released after five to seven days.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the PHO-PH confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Bulacan, bringing the total to 127.

The four new patients afflicted with the dreaded disease are a 64-year-old male from Malolos, a 72-year-old female from Bulakan, a 67-year-old male from San Ildefonso and a 35-year-old from the City of San Jose del Monte.

The PHO-PH also said three patients — two in Marilao and one in Bulakan — recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 38.

Likewise, it said there are 132 probable and 838 suspected coronavirus cases in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency