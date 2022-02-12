﻿Bulacan ranks 10th most competitive province

Bulacan was ranked 10th among the country’s most competitive provinces by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI).

Governor Daniel Fernando, in a statement on Friday, said this is the third consecutive year for the province to receive such recognition.

Bulacan placed eighth in 2020 and ninth in 2019, showing a huge improvement for the province that ranked 49th in 2018, 48th in 2016, and 44th in 2015.

Fernando, however, expressed the belief that more than the recognition, the improvement of the provincial government’s competitiveness could be measured by the satisfaction the Bulakenyos received from his administration’s programs, plans, and projects.

“Ipinapakita po sa nakamit nating ito na tagumpay ang ating lalawigan sa pangangalaga sa ating ekonomiya, kabilang na diyan ang mga maliliit na negosyo at pagbibigay ng oportunidad na makapagtrabaho. Pinilay man ng pandemya ang ating ekonomiya, hudyat ang pagkilalang ito ng unti-unting pagbangon ng ating lalawigan (It shows that our province has been successful in taking care of the economy, including the small businesses, and in providing job opportunities. Although our economy was crippled by the pandemic, this recognition signals the gradual recovery of our province),” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Baliwag landed second place, the municipality of Santa Maria ranked 12th, and the municipality of Marilao placed 16th as the most competitive local government units (LGUs) among first- and second-class municipalities.

The CMCI is an annual ranking of localities developed by the National Competitiveness Council and the DTI through the Regional Competitiveness Committees, with the assistance of the United States Agency for International Development.

The ranking of each LGU is measured through their performance on economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure, resiliency, and innovation.

Source: Philippines News Agency