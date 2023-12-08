Bulacan Police Seize P1.8 Million Worth of Marijuana, Arrest Eight Suspects

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan - In a significant drug bust, police in Barangay Gumaoc East, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, confiscated approximately PHP1.8 million worth of dried marijuana leaves on Thursday night. Eight suspects were arrested in the operation.

According to Philippines News Agency, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) joined the sting operation. The authorities seized around 15 kilograms of dried marijuana leaves and marked money used in the operation. Puapo reported that one of the suspects was apprehended after selling a plastic pack containing dried marijuana to a poseur buyer, leading to the discovery of more marijuana bricks with the other suspects. The seized evidence is currently with the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit for examination. Criminal complaints against the suspects will be filed under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.